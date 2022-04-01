Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Greenply Industries Ltd, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, Atul Ltd and Intellect Design Arena Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 April 2022.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd tumbled 10.01% to Rs 197.85 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Greenply Industries Ltd crashed 4.54% to Rs 210.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 57977 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33488 shares in the past one month.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd lost 4.10% to Rs 380.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32967 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24570 shares in the past one month.

Atul Ltd plummeted 3.96% to Rs 9880.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7864 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3089 shares in the past one month.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd slipped 3.95% to Rs 910. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 60944 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44426 shares in the past one month.

