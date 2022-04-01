Dhanvarsha Finvest Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Renaissance Global Ltd, Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd, Nila Spaces Ltd and Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 April 2022.

Dhanvarsha Finvest Ltd crashed 7.71% to Rs 106 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Renaissance Global Ltd lost 5.43% to Rs 811.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16591 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9520 shares in the past one month.

Supreme Infrastructure India Ltd tumbled 4.96% to Rs 12.26. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18911 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2340 shares in the past one month.

Nila Spaces Ltd slipped 4.94% to Rs 3.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd dropped 4.84% to Rs 23.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

