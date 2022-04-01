Volumes soar at DCM Shriram Ltd counter

DCM Shriram Ltd recorded volume of 5.66 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 87211 shares

Suprajit Engineering Ltd, NESCO Ltd, IIFL Wealth Management Ltd, NCC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 April 2022.

DCM Shriram Ltd recorded volume of 5.66 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.49 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 87211 shares. The stock gained 6.07% to Rs.1,198.70. Volumes stood at 89560 shares in the last session.

Suprajit Engineering Ltd notched up volume of 7.73 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.23 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.96% to Rs.376.30. Volumes stood at 96052 shares in the last session.

NESCO Ltd saw volume of 6.33 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.07 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.88% to Rs.590.50. Volumes stood at 50807 shares in the last session.

IIFL Wealth Management Ltd clocked volume of 8.21 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.46 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.63% to Rs.1,712.75. Volumes stood at 6.25 lakh shares in the last session.

NCC Ltd clocked volume of 137.03 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 25.69 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.74% to Rs.64.25. Volumes stood at 23.35 lakh shares in the last session.

