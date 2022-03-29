Board of IDBI Bank approves divestment of up to 11.10% stake in NSDL

-
At meeting held on 29 March 2022The Board of Directors of IDBI Bank, at its meeting held on 29 March 2022, granted in-principle approval for divestment of Bank's stake upto 11.10% of paid up share capital of National Securities Depository (NSDL) through market driven process in compliance of SEBI DP Regulation 2018.
