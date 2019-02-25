Bharat Electronics receives orders worth USD 33 mn from ELOP, Israel

has received export orders valued about USD 33 Million from Electro- Optics Elop, a subsidiary of Elbit Systems, on 21 February 2019 at Aero 2019, Bengaluru, for the manufacture and supply of state-of-the-art next generation EOIR payloads (CoMPASS Rev III, Trade Mark of ELOP) and another variant of EOIR payload (CoMPASS III, Trade Mark of ELOP) for Airborne applications.

As part of the Make in initiative of the Government of India, BEL had already entered into Technical Collaboration Agreement (TCA) with for the Transfer of Technology for the manufacture of these EOIR payloads and for providing lifetime maintenance support at its at Chennai.

BEL has already established the necessary infrastructure and is supplying the EOIR payloads manufactured at its facilities to domestic and foreign customers.

BEL is augmenting these facilities for meeting the upcoming requirements of variants of EOIR payloads for the domestic and export markets.

In addition, BEL has also become a Global Supply Chain Partner of ELOP,

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)