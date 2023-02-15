Bharat Electronics signs MoU with Goa Shipyard

For exploring opportunities for AI based solutions for naval platforms

At Aero India 2023, the biennial air show and aviation exhibition being held at Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru, Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics (BEL) has today signed an MoU with Goa Shipyard (GSL) for co-operation in addressing global market opportunities for supply for state-of-the-art products such as Autonomous Boats, and other systems / solutions based on Artifical Intellegence for Naval platforms.

