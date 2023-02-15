Philippine Airlines selects Ramco's Aviation Suite to optimize and automate its operations

The Philippines' national flag carrier, Philippine Airlines, Inc. (PAL), announced that it has signed an agreement with the global aviation software provider Ramco Systems, to deploy Ramco's state-of-the-art Aviation Suite V5.9.

The solution will replace standalone legacy systems thereby integrating, automating, and enhancing business performances across PAL and its affiliate PAL Express.

Aligned with PAL's Accelerated Initiatives for Recoveries and Full Optimization through Innovation and Leadership (AIRFOIL) program, Ramco's on-cloud, next-gen platform will offer PAL end-to-end optimization of maintenance and engineering business processes that will support regulatory compliance and enable sustainable digital transformation through paperless operations.

