Goldiam International receives Rs 6.75 cr in dividend income from subsidiary

Goldiam International has received an aggregate of Rs.6.75 crores (net TDS) from Goldiam Jewellery (GJL)-Wholly Owned Subsidiary on 15 February 2023 towards 2nd Interim Dividend for FY 2022-23 at the rate of Rs.75/- (i.e.750%) per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each declared by Board of Directors of GJL on 10 February 2023.

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 15:54 IST

