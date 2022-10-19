Bharat Electronics signs MoU with Triton Electric Vehicle

-
-
For technology transfer and manufacturing of hydrogen fuel cellsBharat Electronics has signed an MoU with Triton Electric Vehicle (TEV), for manufacture of Hydrogen Fuel cells by BEL with technology transfer from TEV, to meet the requirements of Indian market and mutually agreed export markets. The MoU aims at tapping the demand for clean energy solutions for various applications including for E- Mobility, by leveraging Government of India's thrust for adoption of clean energy fuels for applications in transport, energy storage etc.
