JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of LIC accords approval for equity infusion in LIC (Lanka)
Business Standard

Bharat Electronics signs MoU with Triton Electric Vehicle

Capital Market 

For technology transfer and manufacturing of hydrogen fuel cells

Bharat Electronics has signed an MoU with Triton Electric Vehicle (TEV), for manufacture of Hydrogen Fuel cells by BEL with technology transfer from TEV, to meet the requirements of Indian market and mutually agreed export markets. The MoU aims at tapping the demand for clean energy solutions for various applications including for E- Mobility, by leveraging Government of India's thrust for adoption of clean energy fuels for applications in transport, energy storage etc.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 18:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU