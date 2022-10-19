Bharat Aluminium successfully bids for Barra Coal Block in Chhattisgarh

Vedanta announced that its subsidiary, Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO) has been declared as the successful bidder for Barra Coal Block, located in Raigarh district, Chhattisgarh under Tranche IV of the commercial coal block auction conducted by Ministry of Coal. The coal block is an optimal fit for BALCO, given its logistical location.

The block has estimated reserves of 900 million tonnes. Once operational, it will provide fuel security, improve power availability, and further strengthen BALCO's operations and performance.

