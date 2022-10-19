Bharat Aluminium successfully bids for Barra Coal Block in Chhattisgarh

-
-
The block has estimated reserves of 900 million tonnes. Once operational, it will provide fuel security, improve power availability, and further strengthen BALCO's operations and performance.
