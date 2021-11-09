Bharat Forge Ltd spurts 1.63%, gains for third straight session

Bharat Forge Ltd is quoting at Rs 827.9, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 59.3% in last one year as compared to a 42.84% gain in NIFTY and a 44.64% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Bharat Forge Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 827.9, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 18042.45. The Sensex is at 60398.7, down 0.24%. Bharat Forge Ltd has added around 4.27% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Forge Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11645.75, up 0.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 64.53 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

