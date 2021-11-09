IDFC First Bank Ltd in demand

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 52.35, up 1.95% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 52.62% in last one year as compared to a 42.84% spurt in NIFTY and a 37.8% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 52.35, up 1.95% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 18042.45. The Sensex is at 60398.7, down 0.24%. IDFC First Bank Ltd has risen around 9.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39438.25, down 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 154.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 378.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

