Bharat Heavy Electricals announces change in directorate

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) announced the appointment of Arti Bhatnagar, Additional Secretary & Financial Adviser (AS & FA), Ministry of Commerce & Industry (M/o C&I) as Part-time Official Director on the Board of BHEL w.e.f. 14 February 2023 in place of Shashank Priya, who ceased to be Director on the BHEL's Board w.e.f. 14 February 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)