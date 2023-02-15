Bharat Heavy Electricals announces change in directorate

-
-
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) announced the appointment of Arti Bhatnagar, Additional Secretary & Financial Adviser (AS & FA), Ministry of Commerce & Industry (M/o C&I) as Part-time Official Director on the Board of BHEL w.e.f. 14 February 2023 in place of Shashank Priya, who ceased to be Director on the BHEL's Board w.e.f. 14 February 2023.
