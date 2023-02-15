JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Barometers trade with minor gains; realty shares in demand
Business Standard

Bharat Heavy Electricals announces change in directorate

Capital Market 

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) announced the appointment of Arti Bhatnagar, Additional Secretary & Financial Adviser (AS & FA), Ministry of Commerce & Industry (M/o C&I) as Part-time Official Director on the Board of BHEL w.e.f. 14 February 2023 in place of Shashank Priya, who ceased to be Director on the BHEL's Board w.e.f. 14 February 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 11:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU