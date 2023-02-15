Board of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure approves change in directorate

-
-
At meeting held on 14 February 2023The Board of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure at its meeting held on 14 February 2023 has approved the appointment of Ramesh Dinkarrao Himte (DIN: 02112732), as an Additional Director (Independent Director-Non-Executive) of the Company with effect from 14 February 2023. The Board also accepted the resignation of Pramod Borawar as Independent Director of the company with effect from 14 February 2023.
