Board of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 14 February 2023

The Board of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure at its meeting held on 14 February 2023 has approved the appointment of Ramesh Dinkarrao Himte (DIN: 02112732), as an Additional Director (Independent Director-Non-Executive) of the Company with effect from 14 February 2023. The Board also accepted the resignation of Pramod Borawar as Independent Director of the company with effect from 14 February 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)