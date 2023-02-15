Board of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure approves change in directorate

JUST IN
Business Standard

At meeting held on 14 February 2023

The Board of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure at its meeting held on 14 February 2023 has approved the appointment of Ramesh Dinkarrao Himte (DIN: 02112732), as an Additional Director (Independent Director-Non-Executive) of the Company with effect from 14 February 2023. The Board also accepted the resignation of Pramod Borawar as Independent Director of the company with effect from 14 February 2023.

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 09:19 IST

