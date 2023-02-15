JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Indices trade with limited losses; positive market breadth
Business Standard

Board of Gold Rock Investments appoints MD

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 14 February 2023

The Board of Gold Rock Investments at its meeting held on 14 February 2023 has appointed Alok Mukherjee (DIN: 00186055) as an Managing Director of the Company for a period of 3 (Three) years effective from 14 February 2023 subject to the approval of the shareholder at the ensuing Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 09:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU