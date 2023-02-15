Board of Gold Rock Investments appoints MD

At meeting held on 14 February 2023

The Board of Gold Rock Investments at its meeting held on 14 February 2023 has appointed Alok Mukherjee (DIN: 00186055) as an Managing Director of the Company for a period of 3 (Three) years effective from 14 February 2023 subject to the approval of the shareholder at the ensuing Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company.

