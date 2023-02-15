Board of Gold Rock Investments appoints MD

-
ALSO READ
Gold Rock Investments standalone net profit rises 412.70% in the September 2022 quarter
Gold Rock Investments consolidated net profit rises 414.29% in the September 2022 quarter
Gold Rock Investments consolidated net profit rises 7.14% in the December 2022 quarter
FanTiger launches India's first Indie Rock Music NFT 'Nusrat' from the band 'Naalayak'
Welspun Corp gains on bagging major order in US
-
At meeting held on 14 February 2023The Board of Gold Rock Investments at its meeting held on 14 February 2023 has appointed Alok Mukherjee (DIN: 00186055) as an Managing Director of the Company for a period of 3 (Three) years effective from 14 February 2023 subject to the approval of the shareholder at the ensuing Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU