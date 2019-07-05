Bharat Heavy Electricals gets revision in credit ratings

India RatingsBharat Heavy Electricals announced that Ind-Ra has assigned / affirmed the following ratings for BHEL CP:
Commercial Paper (CP)* - Issue size Rs. 4000 crore - IND A1+ (Assigned)
Commercial Paper (CP) - Issue size Rs. 4000 crore - IND A1+ (Affirmed)
* Rs. 3000 crs carved out of existing fund based working capital facilities
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU