Bharat Heavy Electricals gets revision in credit ratings

India Ratings

Bharat Heavy Electricals announced that Ind-Ra has assigned / affirmed the following ratings for BHEL CP:

Commercial Paper (CP)* - Issue size Rs. 4000 crore - IND A1+ (Assigned)
Commercial Paper (CP) - Issue size Rs. 4000 crore - IND A1+ (Affirmed)

* Rs. 3000 crs carved out of existing fund based working capital facilities

First Published: Fri, July 05 2019. 18:26 IST

