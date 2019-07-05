JUST IN
Edelweiss Financial Services gets reffirmation in credit ratings

Capital Market 

From Brickwork Ratings

Edelweiss Financial Services announced that Brickwork Ratings has re-affirmed the credit rating of BWR AA+ assigned to secured Non-convertible Debenture Programme of Rs. 50 crore of the Company with the outlook being revised from Stable to Negative.As of date, no debt is outstanding pursuant to this rating and, accordingly, the rating remains unutilized.

