Edelweiss Financial Services gets reffirmation in credit ratings

-
ALSO READ
Telecom tariffs to rise in FY20 2nd half: Edelweiss
Telecom tariffs to rise in FY20 2nd half: Report
HC asks RPL, Edelweiss to try resolving share sale issue
US-based insurance broker Gallagher to buy minority stake in Edelweiss subsidiary
Pricing recovery in telecom likely from second half of FY20: Edelweiss
-
From Brickwork RatingsEdelweiss Financial Services announced that Brickwork Ratings has re-affirmed the credit rating of BWR AA+ assigned to secured Non-convertible Debenture Programme of Rs. 50 crore of the Company with the outlook being revised from Stable to Negative.As of date, no debt is outstanding pursuant to this rating and, accordingly, the rating remains unutilized.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU