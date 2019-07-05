Tata Power announced signing of agreements for sale of 50 MW solar power under captive structure

-
ALSO READ
Tata Power arm TPREL to develop 100-MW solar power project in Gujarat
Tata Power Solar launches residential rooftop solution in city
Tata Power, Indraprastha Gas ink pact for rooftop solar projects
Tata Power advances after bagging new contract
Tata Power Company Ltd eases for fifth straight session
-
Poolavadi Windfarm, a 100% subsidiary of the Tata Power Renewable Energy (a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Company), has signed definitive agreements for sale of 50 MW solar power under captive structure.
The power will be supplied through open access under a long-term power purchase agreement.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU