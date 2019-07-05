Tata Power announced signing of agreements for sale of 50 MW solar power under captive structure

Poolavadi Windfarm, a 100% subsidiary of the Tata Power Renewable Energy (a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Company), has signed definitive agreements for sale of 50 MW solar power under captive structure.

The power will be supplied through open access under a long-term power purchase agreement.

