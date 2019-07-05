JUST IN
Corporation Bank gets revision in credit ratings from CARE

Capital Market 

Corporation Bank announced that CARE Ratings has revised the credit ratings of the Bank's Debt instruments as below -

Upper Tier II Bonds (Rs 850 crore) - CARE A+; Stable (Revised from CARE A+; Negative)

Perpetual Bonds (Rs 500 crore) - CARE A+; Stable (Revised from CARE A+; Negative)

