Corporation Bank gets revision in credit ratings from CARE

Corporation Bank announced that CARE Ratings has revised the credit ratings of the Bank's Debt instruments as below -
Upper Tier II Bonds (Rs 850 crore) - CARE A+; Stable (Revised from CARE A+; Negative)
Perpetual Bonds (Rs 500 crore) - CARE A+; Stable (Revised from CARE A+; Negative)
