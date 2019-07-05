Board of Lakshmi Vilas Bank allots 1.68 crore equity shares to Indiabulls Housing Finance

The Board of Lakshmi Vilas Bank has approved the allotment of 1,68,00,000 equity shares of the Bank to Indiabulls Housing Finance by way of preferential issue at an issue price of Rs. 112 per Equity Share (including a premium of Rs. 102 per Equity Share), aggregating to Rs. 188.16 crore.

Following such allotment, the paid-up capital of the Bank increased from Rs 319,91,37,510 (comprising of 31,99,13,751 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each) to Rs 336,71,37,510 (comprising of 33,67,13,751 Equity Shares of Rs 10 each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)