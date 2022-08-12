Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd spurts 1.6%, up for third straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 333.6, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 26.67% in last one year as compared to a 7.07% gain in NIFTY and a 37.52% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26661.75, up 1.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 71.51 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

