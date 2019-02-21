JUST IN
Bharat Petroleum Corporation to raise Rs 2000 crore

Through private placement of NCDs

Bharat Petroleum Corporation has plans to raise Rs 2000 crore during the current financial year through private placement of unsecured non-convertible debentures subject to market conditions. The debentures are proposed to be listed on debt segment of the BSE and NSE.

First Published: Thu, February 21 2019. 10:32 IST

