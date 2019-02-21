Bharat Petroleum Corporation to raise Rs 2000 crore

-
-
Through private placement of NCDsBharat Petroleum Corporation has plans to raise Rs 2000 crore during the current financial year through private placement of unsecured non-convertible debentures subject to market conditions. The debentures are proposed to be listed on debt segment of the BSE and NSE.
