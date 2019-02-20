Indian Wood Products Company allots 3.79 crore bonus shares

The Board of at its meeting held on 20 February 2019 has allotted 3,79,86,360 shares of Rs. 2/- each, as Bonus Shares, in the ratio of 1 [One) for every 1 (one) held.

Pursuant to the aforesaid allotment the Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Capital of the Company increased from Rs. 6,39,72,720/- divided into 3,19,86,360 equity shares of Rs.2/- each to Rs.72,79,45,440/-divided into 6,397,2720 equity shares of face value of Rs.2/-each.

