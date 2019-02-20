JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Outcome of Board meeting of Transchem
Business Standard

Indian Wood Products Company allots 3.79 crore bonus shares

Capital Market 

The Board of Indian Wood Products Company at its meeting held on 20 February 2019 has allotted 3,79,86,360 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each, as Bonus Shares, in the ratio of 1 [One) equity share for every 1 (one) equity share held.

Pursuant to the aforesaid allotment the Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Share Capital of the Company increased from Rs. 6,39,72,720/- divided into 3,19,86,360 equity shares of Rs.2/- each to Rs.72,79,45,440/-divided into 6,397,2720 equity shares of face value of Rs.2/-each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 20 2019. 18:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements