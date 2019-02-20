Outcome of Board meeting of Transchem

Held on 20 February 2019

The at its meeting held on 20 February 2019 has approved the following -

Alter the object clause of the Memorandum of Association to include business activities of and/or providing of warehousing facilities to other business organizations.

To rent-out, lease out or to dispose off the assets of the for a consideration not less than Rs. 18 crore.

To give loan or to give guarantee or provide security in connection with a loan and to acquire securities of any other body corporate for an amount that shall not exceed a sum of Rs. 40 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)