Shriram Transport Finance raises USD 400mn from International Bond Markets

has successfully priced a USD 400 million Fixed Rate Senior Secured Reg S for a 3 year tenor at 5.70%. STFC's debut transaction also marks the first international by a private sector Indian NBFC.

The Company has previously successfully placed

The Company engaged around 50 investors during an extensive deal roadshow across Singapore, Hong Kong and Backed by the strong investor feedback, the transaction was launched with an initial price guidance of 6.000% area. Following a strong book build supported by high quality real money investors, the Company was able to tighten pricing by 30bps to 5.70%.

The final order book was in excess of USD 1 bn with oversubscription of >2.5x. The transaction witnessed 67% participation from and 33% from EMEA with 81% investment from asset managers, 13% from banks and 6% from private banks and others.

