Central Pollution Control Board directs closure of Radico Khaitan's plant at Rampur

Radico Khaitan announced that the Central Pollution Control Board, New Delhi has vide their letter dated 18 February 2019 made certain observations on zero liquid discharge system of one of the plant of the company to improve the environmental conditions and pending fulfilment of additional requirements has directed closure of manufacturing operations at Radico Khaitan's plant at Rampur.
