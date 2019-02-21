JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Dr. Reddy's Labs in focus on re-launch of generic Suboxone film in US
Business Standard

Central Pollution Control Board directs closure of Radico Khaitan's plant at Rampur

Capital Market 

Radico Khaitan announced that the Central Pollution Control Board, New Delhi has vide their letter dated 18 February 2019 made certain observations on zero liquid discharge system of one of the plant of the company to improve the environmental conditions and pending fulfilment of additional requirements has directed closure of manufacturing operations at Radico Khaitan's plant at Rampur.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 21 2019. 09:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements