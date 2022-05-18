NOCIL soars after stellar Q4 performance

NOCIL jumped 5.10% to Rs 255.65 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 85% to Rs 69 crore on a 44% jump in net revenue from operations to Rs 463 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

The company said that the selling price increase continues to offset input price rise with a time lag and to compensate for the higher freight cost as well as utilities impact. It had implemented Price hikes in Q4 FY22 as announced earlier.

Operating EBITDA increased by 113% to Rs 111 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 52 crore in Q4 FY21. Operating EBITDA margin was 24.1% in Q4 FY22 as against 16.3% in Q4 FY21.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY22 stood at Rs 96 crore, up by 116% from Rs 44 crore in Q4 FY21.

The company reported 99% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 176 crore on a 70% rise in net revenue from operations to Rs 1,571 crore in FY22 over FY21.

The board of directors has proposed a dividend of Rs 3 per equity share.

NOCIL is in the business of manufacturing of rubber chemicals. It offers basic organic chemicals. The firm is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of rubber chemicals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)