Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 548.51 points or 1.79% at 31116.81 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 14.88%), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 14.36%),Cigniti Technologies Ltd (up 7.37%),63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 4.98%),Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (up 4.96%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 4.62%), HCL Infosystems Ltd (up 4.61%), Aurum Proptech Ltd (up 4.17%), NIIT Ltd (up 3.96%), and L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 3.93%).

On the other hand, Matrimony.com Ltd (down 0.95%), Infibeam Avenues Ltd (down 0.32%), and RPSG Ventures Ltd (down 0.32%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 412.06 or 0.76% at 54730.53.

The Nifty 50 index was up 126.25 points or 0.78% at 16385.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 327.26 points or 1.24% at 26645.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 80.65 points or 1% at 8122.39.

On BSE,2205 shares were trading in green, 555 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)