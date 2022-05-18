Utilties shares rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 63.93 points or 1.71% at 3794.58 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, JSW Energy Ltd (up 5.26%), Adani Power Ltd (up 4.99%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 4.98%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 4.83%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 3.56%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were BF Utilities Ltd (up 1.91%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 1.84%), Reliance Power Ltd (up 1.76%), PTC India Ltd (up 1.62%), and SJVN Ltd (up 1.43%).

On the other hand, Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 2.72%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.09%), and NTPC Ltd (down 0.8%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 412.06 or 0.76% at 54730.53.

The Nifty 50 index was up 126.25 points or 0.78% at 16385.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 327.26 points or 1.24% at 26645.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 80.65 points or 1% at 8122.39.

On BSE,2205 shares were trading in green, 555 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.

