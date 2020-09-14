Bharat Wire Ropes reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.45 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 19.28% to Rs 47.28 croreNet Loss of Bharat Wire Ropes reported to Rs 17.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 15.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 19.28% to Rs 47.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 58.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales47.2858.57 -19 OPM %8.317.75 -PBDT-18.53-15.81 -17 PBT-23.95-21.25 -13 NP-17.45-15.95 -9
