Asian Hotels (North) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 26.60 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 85.62% to Rs 8.07 crore

Net Loss of Asian Hotels (North) reported to Rs 26.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 13.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 85.62% to Rs 8.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 56.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales8.0756.12 -86 OPM %-130.9818.16 -PBDT-35.06-13.03 -169 PBT-39.32-17.35 -127 NP-26.60-13.99 -90

First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 08:31 IST

