Bharti Airtel allots 3.64 lakh equity shares to Lion Meadow

As partial consideration for acquisition of 20% stake in Bharti Telemedia from Lion MeadowBharti Airtel announced that the 'Special Committee of Directors for Fund Raising' of the Company has, at its meeting held today, i.e., 22 March 2021, approved the allotment of 3,64,69,913 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 5 each fully paid up, on a preferential basis to Lion Meadow Investment, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus LLC (Lion Meadow) at an issue price of Rs 600 per equity share (including a premium of Rs. 595 per equity share) as partial consideration other than in cash against the acquisition of 10,20,40,000 equity shares, constituting 20% of the equity share capital of Bharti Telemedia, by the Company from Lion Meadow.
Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, Lion Meadow will hold ~ 0.664% of the post-issue equity share capital of the Company; and Paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 2746,01,36,340 divided into 549,20,27,268 equity shares of Rs. 5 each.
