Jubilant Pharma Holdings Inc. enters into loan agreement with Standard Chartered Bank

For availing loan facility to repay existing debt obligations and fund capexJubilant Pharmova's wholly owned subsidiary Jubilant Pharma, today announced that its subsidiary Jubilant Pharma Holdings Inc. (JPHI) has entered in an agreement with Standard Chartered Bank for a five year loan facility for repayment of existing term loan and bonds aggregating USD 350 million and additional tranche of USD 50 million for future growth capex.
