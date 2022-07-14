Minda Corporation launches 17 helmet models with 145 variants

-
ALSO READ
Agarwal Industrial Corporation allots Equity shares
Board of Minda Industries approves proposal to start manufacturing at Hanoi plant
Board of Minda Industries approves fund raising up to Rs 1000 cr
Board of Minda Industries approves capex of Rs 72.89 cr for expansion of unit's Chennai plant
Board of Minda Industries approves further investment in Minda Kosei
-
Also launches 1500 fiber parts for two-wheelersMinda Corporation launched 17 helmet models with 145 variants in the Indian retail market. The launch marks Spark Minda's foray into the B2C space at a time when India is emerging as the largest and fastest growing helmet market globally.
During the next few years, the company plans to add 200+ distributors and open exclusive Spark Minda branded outlets across the country, making the distribution network more robust. The Protective Head Gear will be available across three customer segments- Economy (Knight series), Mid (Garrison series) and the Premium (Armored series) category.
Spark Minda also announced the launch of 1500 fiber parts (Plastic-molded, painted components for two-wheelers) to meet the growing demand of 2W riders across the country. This number istargeted to increase to 2400 in the next two years, representing the largest range of fiber parts available in the country.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU