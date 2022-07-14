Minda Corporation launches 17 helmet models with 145 variants

Also launches 1500 fiber parts for two-wheelers

Minda Corporation launched 17 helmet models with 145 variants in the Indian retail market. The launch marks Spark Minda's foray into the B2C space at a time when India is emerging as the largest and fastest growing helmet market globally.

During the next few years, the company plans to add 200+ distributors and open exclusive Spark Minda branded outlets across the country, making the distribution network more robust. The Protective Head Gear will be available across three customer segments- Economy (Knight series), Mid (Garrison series) and the Premium (Armored series) category.

Spark Minda also announced the launch of 1500 fiber parts (Plastic-molded, painted components for two-wheelers) to meet the growing demand of 2W riders across the country. This number istargeted to increase to 2400 in the next two years, representing the largest range of fiber parts available in the country.

