Bharti Airtel and Oracle join forces to expand cloud infrastructure in India

Oracle and Bharti Airtel have extended their partnership to support the growth of India's digital economy by bringing a range of industry leading cloud solutions to more than 1 million enterprise customers.

To support the increasing demand for cloud services in India, Oracle will expand its India West (Mumbai) region capacity with Nxtra by Airtel - the data centre subsidiary of Airtel. The expanded Oracle Cloud Mumbai Region will be available in 2022. Nxtra by Airtel operates India's largest data centre network of 10 hyper data centres and 120 edge data centres and plans to invest Rs. 5000 cr (USD 760 million) by 2025 to expand capacity by 3X to over 400 MW.

The expanded Mumbai Region will complement Oracle's existing MeitY-empanelled cloud regions in Hyderabad and Mumbai, which already serve hundreds of customers in the country, spanning the private and public sectors. The expanded region will enable more customers to leverage Oracle's next-generation cloud infrastructure and Airtel Business network to innovate and accelerate their business growth.

As part of the collaboration, Airtel Business and Oracle will also jointly market Oracle Cloud solutions to enterprise customers in the private and public sectors.

Airtel Business serves over one million enterprises in India, including large corporations, start-ups, governments and SMEs. Oracle Cloud solutions will now be available to these customers as part of Airtel Business' integrated portfolio.

Oracle and Airtel will also set up a Cloud Centre of Excellence in Gurgaon with a dedicated team of specialists from both organisations. These experts will help modernise Airtel's internal workloads as well as enable customers to adopt cloud and fully benefit from it. Airtel and Oracle will also work on joint IP solution development to support emerging technology growth areas. These include multicloud solutions, B2B customer experience solutions, unified communications solutions among others.

