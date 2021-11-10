Birlasoft AutoPack achieves Oracle Validated Integration with JD Edwards EnterpriseOne Expertise

-
Birlasoft announced that it has achieved Oracle Validated Integration with JD Edwards EnterpriseOne Expertise for its integration of AutoPack - a package automation tool that can eliminate redundancy in the entire package management cycle by automating underlying components and converting the redundant inputs into re-usable setups, therefore eliminating human errors and enhancing system administrators' productivity when dealing with daily package activities.
