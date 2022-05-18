Bharti Airtel, DLF, Zydus Lifesciences in focus

-
-
Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel reported a 164% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2007.8 crore on a 22.3% in revenue from operations to Rs 31,500 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21. The telecom operator said rise in revenue was backed by strong and consistent performance delivery across the portfolio.
DLF: The real estate major reported 8% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 414 crore on 5% fall in revenue to Rs 1652 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Zydus Lifesciences: Zydus Lifesciences said that the board of directors of the company will consider a proposal for buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company.
TVS Motor Company: TVS Motor Company signed a share purchase agreement on 16th May 2022 with Karan Makhija, Shunmuga Krishnan, Sidharth Middela, Fabric IOT Private Limited (Fabric IOT') and Intellicar Telematics Private Limited (Intellicar'), a wholly owned subsidiary of TVS Motor, to divest the entire shareholding (100%) of TVS Motor in Intellicar to Fabric IOT as per the terms of the agreement.
Dr. Lal PathLabs: Dr. Lal PathLabs reported 26.5% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 61.3 crore in Q4 FY22 compared with the net profit of Rs 83.4 crore in Q4 FY21. Net sales stood at Rs 485.5 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2022 as against Rs 431 crore during the same period in the previous year, registering a growth of 12.65%.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services: Motilal Oswal Financial Services said its board approved buyback of up to 1.46 million shares at Rs 1100 per share through tender offer route. The record date for the buyback is 27 May 2022.
