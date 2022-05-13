Sun Pharma, L&T, Tata Motors, SBI in spotlight

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: The drug major has received final approval from USFDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for generic Mesalamine extended release capsules, 500 mg. The generic product approval is based on Pentasa Extended Release Capsules, 500mg as a reference product. As per March 2022 IQVIA Health data, Pentasa extended release capsules, 500mg had annualized sales of approximately $213 million in USA.

Zydus Lifesciences: The global lifesciences company announces the launch of Bemdac (Bempedoic acid), a new class of drug for the first time in India. The oral drug ushers in a new line of treatment for patients suffering from uncontrolled levels of LDL-Cholesterol (LDL-c) despite life-style modifications and the use of maximum tolerated dose of statins, which form the cornerstone of dyslipidemia management.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T): The engineering and construction major's consolidated net profit rose 10% to Rs 3620.69 crore on 9.9% increase in revenues to Rs 52850.67 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.

Tata Motors: The auto major reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,032.84 crore in Q4 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 7,605.40 crore in Q4 FY21. Revenue from operations declined by 11.5% YoY to Rs 78,439 crore during the quarter.

State Bank of India, Tech Mahindra, Eicher Motors, Hindustan Aeronautics, Bank of Baroda, Bandhan Bank, Balkrishna Industries, Alkem Laboratories, Linde India, REC, APL Apollo Tubes, CESC, Nazara Technologies and Emami will announce their earnings today.

Indiabulls Housing Finance and Punjan National bank are under the F&O ban on Friday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)