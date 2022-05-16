Ambuja Cement, ACC, DMart, Maruti Suzuki in focus

Ambuja Cement and ACC: Adani Group will acquire Holcim's full stakes in Ambuja Cement and ACC. The corresponding offer share prices of Rs 385 for Ambuja Cement and Rs 2,300 for ACC translate into cash proceeds of 6.4 billion Swiss Franc (CHF) for Holcim.

Holcim holds 63.11% stake in Ambuja Cement, which owns a 50.05% interest in ACC, as well as its 4.48% direct stake in ACC.

Avenue Supermarts (DMart): On a standalone basis, net profit stood at Rs 466 crore for Q4FY22, as against Rs 435 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. Total revenue for the quarter ended 31 March 2022 stood at Rs 8,606 crore, as against Rs 7,303 crore in the same period last year. Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) in Q4FY22 stood at Rs 742 crore, compared with Rs 617 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. EBITDA margin stood at 8.6% in Q4FY22 as compared to 8.4% in Q4FY21.

Maruti Suzuki India: The car major finalised land site for new manufacturing plant in Haryana. The first plant with a manufacturing capacity of 250,000 vehicles per annum is expected to be commissioned within the year 2025 subject to administrative approvals. In the first phase, the investment would be over Rs 11,000 crore.

Quint Digital Media: The company and its material subsidiaries viz. Quintillion Media and Quintillion Business Media signed definite agreements with AMG Media Networks, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, to conclude the divestment of 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media.

Quintillion Business Media owns and operates an exclusive business and financial news digital media platform viz. www.bqprime.com (formerly known as www.bloombergquint.com).

Alkem Laboratories: MHRA had conducted an online inspection at the the drug maker's Bioequivalence Center located at Taloja, Maharashtra from 31st January 2022 to 4th February 2022 and 08th February 2022 to 10th February 2022. As per the Good Clinical Practice (GCP) Inspection Statement dated 12th May 2022, there were no critical or major observations identified and the said inspection stands closed.

Bharat Forge, MCX, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals, Century Plyboards, Raymond, VIP Industries, Ami Organics, Dodla Dairy, Fino Payments Bank and Nava Bharat Ventures, among others, will announce their earnings today.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC), Indiabulls Housing Finance and Punjab National Bank (PNB) are under the F&O ban on Monday.

