Wipro, Cipla, Vodafone Idea to be watched

Wipro: Wipro announced that it has extended its strategic agreement with Crit Agricole CIB, the corporate and investment bank division of Crit Agricole Group, to fuel Crit Agricole CIB's next stage of growth.

Cipla: Cipla reported 12% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 362 crore on a 14% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 5260 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Cipla announced the commercialisation of 'RT-Direct' multiplex COVID-19 RT PCR Test kit in India, in partnership with Genes2Me Pvt. Ltd. Cipla will be responsible for the distribution of RT Direct kits in India and has commenced supply of the same.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea reported consolidated net loss of Rs 6563.10 crore in Q4 FY22 as compared to net loss of Rs 7230.90 crore in Q4 FY21. Total revenue rose to Rs 10239.50 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 9717.30 crore in Q4 FY21.

MTAR Technologies: The company has approved the acquisition of shares of Gee Pee Aerospace & Defence for Rs 8.82 crore.

G R Infraprojects: G R Infraprojects said its wholly owned subsidiary GR Ujjain Badnawar Highway has executed a concession agreement with the National Highways Authority of India for a road project in Madhya Pradesh.

