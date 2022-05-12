BSE, Relaxo, PNB, L&T will be in spotlight

-
-
BSE: Consolidated net profit rose 128.68% to Rs 74.48 crore and sales rose 34.44% to Rs 204.59 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.
Relaxo Footwears: Standalone net profit declined 38.41% to Rs 62.93 crore on 6.62% fall in net sales to Rs 698.19 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.
Punjab National Bank: Standalone net profit fell 65.62% to Rs 201.57 crore and total income fell 6.38% to Rs 21,095.17 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.
Sagar Cements: Consolidated net loss of Rs 11.51 crore in Q4 March 2022 as against net profit of Rs 48.25 crore in Q4 March 2021. Net sales rose 20.13% to Rs 501.72 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.
Birla Corporation: Consolidated net profit declined 55.45% to Rs 111.08 crore and net sales rose 6.17% to Rs 2264.21 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.
Macrotech Developers: The real estate developer announced a partnership with Bain Capital and IvanhoCambridge to develop a next-generation green digital infrastructure platform. The platform will establish a pan-India presence in the digital infrastructure space that includes logistics and light industrial parks as well as in-city fulfillment centers. The platform will jointly invest about $1 billion to create around 30 million sq. ft. of operating assets to serve India's digital economy. Each of the 3 partners will have a close to 33% equity interest in the property ownership, while Lodha will lead the development, operations and management of the assets.
Power Grid Corporation of India: The state-run company announced acquisition of Khetri-Narela Transmission (KNTL) under TBCB (tariff based competitive bidding) route. KNTL is engaged in transmission of power. The entity was acquired for an aggregate value of about Rs 22.50 crore, including 10,000 equity shares at par at Rs. 10 each.
Q4 earnings today: Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors, Siemens, Honeywell Automation India, Tube Investment of India, Aditya Birla Capital, Poonawalla Fincorp, Sheela Foam, Gujarat State Petronet, Credit Access Grameen, Apollo Tyres, Brigade Enterprises, Anupam Rasayan and RBL Bank will announce their earnings today.
Indiabulls Housing Finance is under the F&O ban on Thursday.
