Bharat Financial Inclusion completes 6th direct assignment transaction in FY2019 for Rs 832.3 cr

Bharat Financial Inclusion assigned a pool of receivables of an aggregate value of Rs. 832.3 crore to one of the largest public sector banks on a Direct Assignment basis as per the guidelines prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India. This is the sixth Direct Assignment transaction in FY19.

With this transaction, the Company has completed Direct Assignment transactions worth Rs. 4,697.21 crore in FY 19.

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 18:09 IST

