Bharti Airtel partners with Apollo Hospitals and Cisco to create 5G Connected Ambulance

Bharti Airtel has partnered with Apollo Hospitals and Cisco to create a 5G Connected Ambulance that transforms access to healthcare and save lives in emergency situations. The demonstration was conducted in Bengaluru over the 5G trial spectrum allotted to Airtel by the Department of Telecom.
The custom-designed state-of-the-art 5G Connected Ambulance is equipped with the latest medical equipment, patient monitoring applications, and telemetry devices that transmit the patient health data to the hospital in real-time.
In addition, it is also equipped with onboard cameras, camera-based Headgear, and Bodycams for paramedic staff - all connected to the ultra-fast & low latency Airtel 5G network. It will be further enabled with technologies like AR/VR.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
