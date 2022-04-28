Board of 5Paisa Capital approves fund raising up to Rs 250 cr via NCDs

-
At meeting held on 27 April 2022The Board of 5Paisa Capital at its meeting held on 27 April 2022 has approved issuance of secured or unsecured redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures, in one or tranches on an annual basis through private placement basis, upto a limit of Rs 250 crore.
