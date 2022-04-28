Cyient to acquire Singapore-based Grit Consulting

Cyient is set to acquire the Singapore-based firm Grit Consulting, which has deep-rooted expertise in consulting for asset-intensive industries like metal mining and energy. This acquisition will enable Cyient customers across sectors to draw value from the Grit's deep knowledge and Cyient's technology solutions capabilities.
The global consulting services market is expected to cross $1.2 Trillion by 2025, and the acquisition of Grit Consulting will empower Cyient to accelerate its consulting capabilities and deliver innovative technology solutions to its customers.
Grit is well established in the mining and energy space and will allow for the rapid expansion and deepening of Cyient's footprint in these industries by leveraging customer, geographic, and talent synergies. To complement this, Cyient continues to invest in developing innovation hubs and CoEs to strengthen its digital transformation capabilities and provide innovative solutions to its customers.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU