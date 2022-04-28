Cyient to acquire Singapore-based Grit Consulting

Cyient is set to acquire the Singapore-based firm Grit Consulting, which has deep-rooted expertise in consulting for asset-intensive industries like metal mining and energy. This acquisition will enable Cyient customers across sectors to draw value from the Grit's deep knowledge and Cyient's technology solutions capabilities.

The global consulting services market is expected to cross $1.2 Trillion by 2025, and the acquisition of Grit Consulting will empower Cyient to accelerate its consulting capabilities and deliver innovative technology solutions to its customers.

Grit is well established in the mining and energy space and will allow for the rapid expansion and deepening of Cyient's footprint in these industries by leveraging customer, geographic, and talent synergies. To complement this, Cyient continues to invest in developing innovation hubs and CoEs to strengthen its digital transformation capabilities and provide innovative solutions to its customers.

