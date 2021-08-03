Bharti Airtel records profit of Rs 284 crore in Q1 FY22

Bharti Airtel reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 284 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 15,933 crore in Q1 FY21.

Total revenues increased by 15.3% YoY to Rs 26,854 in the first quarter. Consolidated mobile data traffic at 10,439 petabytes (PBs) in the quarter with a healthy YoY growth of 48.7%.

India revenues for Q1'22 at Rs 18,828 crore increased by 19.2% YoY on a comparable basis and 11.1% YoY on a reported basis. Mobile revenues grew by 21.9% YoY on comparable basis on account of the improved realizations as well as strong 4G customer addition. ARPU for the quarter came in at Rs 146 as compared to Rs 138 in Q1 FY21, an outcome of our focus on acquiring quality customers as well as secular upgrading of customers to data.

4G data customers increased by 33.4% YoY to 184.4 million compared to the previous year. Average data usage per data customer at 18.5 GBs per month, while voice usage was at 1,044 mins per customer per month.

The company rolled out additional approximately 2,400 towers and approximately 55K mobile broadband base stations in the quarter, further expanding network coverage. The company also deployed additional spectrum across 900, 1800, 2100 and 2300 band in multiple circles to improve network availability and data speeds, delivering the best network experience to its customers.

The company has also undertaken several initiatives to improve network quality - leveraging digital tools/probes to monitor and improve customer experience and scaling up Vo-Wi-Fi adoption to improve indoor experience. The company now has over 26 million customers using our Vo-Wi-Fi services.

Homes business segment witnessed a revenue growth of 12.9% YoY with highest ever customer additions of approximately 285 thousand during the quarter to reach to a total base of 3.35 million.

Digital TV witnessed a growth of 8.7% YoY on the back of strong customer additions of 282 thousand during the quarter.

EBITDA improved by 30.3% to Rs 13,189 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 10,119 crore in Q1 FY21. EBITDA expansion was broad based across the portfolio and the portfolio remains very well balanced with India non-mobile and Africa business contributing 17.6% and 29.5% respectively and India mobile contributing 53%.

EBITDA margin was at 49.1% as on 30 June 2021 as compared with 43.4% as on 30 June 2020. Incremental EBITDA margins across businesses remained healthy, with India mobile services EBITDA improving to 49.2% in Q1 FY22 from 40.6% in Q1 FY21.

The company recorded a pre-tax profit of Rs 1,745 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 38 crore in Q1 FY21.

Net Debt-EBITDA ratio (annualized) and including the impact of leases as on 30 June 2021 was at 3.03 times as compared to 3.02 times as on 30 June 2020. Excluding pending AGR dues, the Net Debt-EBITDA ratio (annualized) is at 2.55 times as on 30 June 2021.

Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, India & South Asia, said: While our wireless revenue was impacted by the COVID lockdown induced slowdown in terms of device shipments and a financial squeeze at the lower end of the market, our overall performance reflected the resilience and strength of our portfolio.

We added approximately 5.1 million 4G customers during the quarter and our enterprise business in India continued to deliver strongly. We continue to invest in the best of emerging technologies, including networks and digital capabilities.

Bharti Airtel is a global telecommunications company with operations in 18 countries across South Asia and Africa.

