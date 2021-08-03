Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, Mahindra Logistics Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd and Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 August 2021.

Vodafone Idea Ltd tumbled 10.06% to Rs 7.42 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1711.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 762.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd lost 4.94% to Rs 10.96. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd crashed 4.74% to Rs 763.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30242 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26548 shares in the past one month.

RBL Bank Ltd plummeted 3.86% to Rs 186.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd corrected 3.70% to Rs 900. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 62496 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

