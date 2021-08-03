Pioneer Embroideries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd, Artemis Electricals Ltd, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd and GSS Infotech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 August 2021.

Pioneer Embroideries Ltd tumbled 10.29% to Rs 70.15 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd lost 9.58% to Rs 87.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Artemis Electricals Ltd crashed 8.65% to Rs 47. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd pared 6.80% to Rs 36.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

GSS Infotech Ltd plummeted 6.29% to Rs 67. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25827 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37712 shares in the past one month.

