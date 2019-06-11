Bhel advances after winning order from NPCIL

was up 1.83% to Rs 69.45 at 12:17 IST on the BSE after the company received an order worth Rs 440 crore from the of

The announcement was made during market hours today, 11 June 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up by 130.07 points or 0.33% to 39,914.59

On the BSE, 4.88 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 18.55 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 69.65 and a low of Rs 67.70 so far during the day. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 83.25 on 07 September 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 56.25 on 05 February 2019.

( ) announced that it had received an order from of (NPCIL) worth Rs 440 crore for the erection work of the upcoming 2x1000 MW Turbine Generator (TG) island Units 3&4 at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project in being set up with foreign cooperation (Russia). had successfully executed the erection work of TG Island for Units 1&2 at Kudankulam.

reported 49.33% rise in the net profit to Rs 682.70 crore on 0.65% rise in the total income to Rs 10418.03 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

(Bhel) is an and one of the engineering and companies in The company is engaged in the design, engineering, manufacture, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services for the core sectors of the economy, viz. Power, Transmission, Industry, Transportation, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas and Defense.

