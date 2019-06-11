Volumes spurt at Indian Energy Exchange Ltd counter

-
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd notched up volume of 7.12 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 23.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30408 shares
Parag Milk Foods Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 June 2019.
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd notched up volume of 7.12 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 23.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30408 shares. The stock rose 0.88% to Rs.149.85. Volumes stood at 2106 shares in the last session.
Parag Milk Foods Ltd registered volume of 1.04 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 15.85 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6562 shares. The stock rose 0.83% to Rs.243.90. Volumes stood at 7734 shares in the last session.
Zensar Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 18788 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.62 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2838 shares. The stock gained 4.07% to Rs.262.00. Volumes stood at 1354 shares in the last session.
HDFC Bank Ltd saw volume of 3.85 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 82723 shares. The stock increased 0.18% to Rs.2,446.95. Volumes stood at 55171 shares in the last session.
Indiabulls Integrated Services Ltd registered volume of 34781 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 4.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7565 shares. The stock slipped 9.58% to Rs.229.75. Volumes stood at 8570 shares in the last session.
